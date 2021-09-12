Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case in which Tyson Ncube (30) and Samatha Moyo (24) were found in possession of stock suspected to be stolen at Truck Hospital Farm, Solusi.

Police acted on a tip off and arrested Samatha Moyo, after receiving information that she was selling meat suspected to have been stolen.

As stated by police, the suspect implicated Tyson Ncube (30) and Wonder Moyo who are yet be arrested.

The arrest led to the recovery of 54kgs of beef carcass valued at US$162.

Zwnews