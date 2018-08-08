BREAKING News: Tendai Biti arrested at Zambia border..Latest Pictures

Zim opposition official ‘Biti’ arrested while fleeing across Chirundu border to seek asylum in Zambia

MDC Alliance top official and close ally of Nelson Chamisa; Tendai Biti, has been arrested on the border with Zambia while trying to seek asylum in the neighbouring country, his lawyer just confirmed.

Police say they want to question Biti in connection with violent protests that rocked Harare last week Wednesday.

The arrest comes two days after General SB Moyo indicated that authorities were hunting Tendai Biti in connection with election protests.

7 people lost their lives when soldiers discharged automatic weapons at the back of fleeing protesters.

Said SB Moyo:

“The rule of law in any country must be upheld, no one is above the law. Those who invite violence must be held accountable for their actions. Police are looking for Tendai Biti for him to answer questions surrounding the sad events that took place on 1 August 2018.”

Pictures above show the moment plain clothed state security agents wrestled the Harare East Member of Parliament to the ground and arrested him as scores of people watched.

