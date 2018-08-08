Chiwenga extends soldiers retirement age to 70

HARARE: VP Chiwenga has extended soldiers retirement age from 65 to 70 years classifying them as “specialist military personnel”.

Chiwenga announced the changes in a Government Gazette.

Under the new regulation, the Vice President stated that soldiers can now continue to serve in the force for up to 70 years at the whim of the President.

“The principal regulations are amended by the insertion of a new section after section 4 as follows — a member who is a specialist and has continued to serve shall retire on attaining the age of 60 years. Provided that if the President considers, that it is desirable in the public interest he or she may allow that the member who is a specialist continue to serve for another five years until he or she attains the age of 70 years,” read the report. news day