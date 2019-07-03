“ED, Zanu-PF Betrayed Us…Vendors Lament

Vendors and other informal traders have said that they feel betrayed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government which they feel has failed to protect them and to look out for their interests ever since winning the 2018 Elections.
Speaking at a media briefing which included Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA), Vendors Initiative and Economic Transformation (VISET), Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA) as well as Women Alliance of Business Association Zimbabwe (WABAZ), Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Association (ZCIEA) President Lorraine Sibanda said,
Do not criminalize our work, after all, we feel let down by ruling party after July 30 elections, now we want a clear policy on informal work. We thought that for a moment everything is going to be well for us but now we are the most to suffer from the US dollar ban.
We are in a state of confusion about the government’s move to ditch multi-currency use, I will not claim to know about how we, as informal economy traders going to move from here but my thinking is whenever there is change, there is need for engagement and dialogue before a bombshell dropping on citizens.
