“ED, Zanu-PF Betrayed Us…Vendors Lament

Vendors and other informal traders have said that they feel betrayed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government which they feel has failed to protect them and to look out for their interests ever since winning the 2018 Elections.

Speaking at a media briefing which included Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA), Vendors Initiative and Economic Transformation (VISET), Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA) as well as Women Alliance of Business Association Zimbabwe (WABAZ), Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Association (ZCIEA) President Lorraine Sibanda said,