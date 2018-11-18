PICS: Norton accident kills churchmates after car hits tree along Harare-Bulawayo road

Kadoma bound churchmates are the latest victims of Zimbabwe road carnage after 3 people lost their lives when a car veered off the road in Norton along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

According to eyewitnesses the vehicle veered off the highway and crashed into a tree resulting in the loss of lives.

Below is a message summarising the sad development:

Along Harare Norton Highway, a tragic accident has led to the death of a man, a woman and a child. According to eye witnesses, occupants were reportedly coming from church. The driver and two other women survived but are critically injured. They were traveling to Kadoma.