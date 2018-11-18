LATEST Update: Zimbabwe Warriors vs Liberia, Afcon 2019, Scores, Results, Group G Log Table

Latest log standings for Group G..Zimbabwe, Liberia, Congo DRC, Congo Brazzaville

FULL TIME: Liberia 1 Zimbabwe 0 ++ (full time Congo Brazzaville 1 Congo DRC 1)

**1-1 It’s full time in Congo Brazzaville .. DCR survives a late anslaught

**Warriors took Liberia for granted and got punished by the group’s crying boys. Now they have unnecessary stress. In the last match if Congo Brazzaville wins in Harare, and there is a winner in the other encounter, Zimbabwe will be out. But a draw will be enough to see our boys through.

Zimbabwe leads with 8 points, Liberia has 7 points, DR Congo has 6 points and Congo Brazzaville anchors the group with 5 points.

90 + 3 ‘ Full time Liberia 1 Zimbabwe 0

88′ Liberia Sub: Swen comes on for Laffor.

83′ Chinyengetere’s turn and shoot strike is saved by the keeper.

80′ Zim make a double change: Rusike and Chinyengetere come on for Khama and Kadewere.

77′ Yellow Card to Pfumbidzai for a fowl near the 18 area.

71′ Goal!!! Liberia gets into the lead through William Jebor who taps in a cross.

70′ Zim on counter with Kadewere in the lead but his tame shot goes straight to the keeper.

69′ E. Sibanda’s clearance is blocked and the ball falls in the way of Laffor who hits straight at goal but Sibanda recovers with an acrobatic save.

66′ Yellow Card to W. Katsande (Zim). Free-kick to Liberia but it is wasted.

63′ Liberia with another long range effort but it goes inches wide.

61′ Liberia Sub: Nimely comes on for Sherman.

61′ Zim Sub: Chawapiwa comes on for Karuru.

60′ Liberia with a chance but the header by Sherman goes over.

59′ Chawapiwa and Rusike warming up.

57′ Pfumbidzai sends in a cross which reaches Karuru but his first touch is too heavy and the ball goes out.

55′ Liberia breaks away but a cross into the box is saved by the keeper.

54′ Musona’s snap shot goes wide.

47′ Liberia have reverted to from a range but their two strikes have gone off target.

46′ Liberia Sub: Kamara comes in for Marcconel.

45′ Yellow Card to A. Laffor (Liberia).

43′ Kadewere beats his marker into the box with Musona and Karuru in space but he decides to shot on goal and goes wide.

**’ Its 1-1 between the 2 Congos in Brazzaville..they have played 66 minutes

43′ Chance for Zimbabwe in the 18 area but the ball misses left upright

41′ A through ball to Musona who is unmarked but takes long to take action and keeper collects the ball.

38′ A great 1-2-1 between Karuru and Musona into the box but Liberia clear the ball before Karuru strikes.

36′ Liberial get their first corner-kick, Zim clear.

34′ Laffor strikes inside the box but he is offside, no trouble for Sibanda who had already parried the ball away.

30′ Zimbabwe with an upper hand in the half hour of the game.

28′ Free-kick to Zim, Khama sends it in but cleared away for corner-kick.

26′ If it ends like this Zim will qualify on top of the group

25′ Liberia on attack but Nakamba clears a dangerous cut back cross.

23′ Free-kick to Zim a few metres from the corner flag, Khama takes it and goes for goal but its over.

20′ Zimbabwe seeing more of the ball but yet to trouble the keeper.

19′ Pfumbidzai cuts the ball back to Kadewere whose shot on goal is deflected for a corner-kick.

18′ In the other Group G match Congo Brazzaville are 1-1 with DR Congo second half

16′ Zim gets a free-kick, Kham takes it but it’s poorly taken, Liberia clear their lines.

11′ Liberia get their first chance at goal but the effort goes over.

7′ Munetsi escape booking after a professional tackle on opponent. Free-kick to Liberia but Zim clear the lines.

5′ Nakamba threads a beautiful through pass to Musona who is waved for offside.

3′ Pfumbidzai sends in a cross from the left but finds no takers.

1′ Liberia gets the ball rolling.

Zimbabwe Warriors are guests to the Lone Star of Liberia today Sunday, November 18 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

kick-off at 6:00 p.m(CAT)

Here is the confirmed lineup for the Warriors:

Edmore Sibanda, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Marshal Munetsi, Willard Katsande, Marvelous Nakamba, Ovidy Karuru, Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiart, Tino Kadewere

Subs: George Chigova, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Kevin Moyo, Knox Mutizwa, Talent Chawapiwa, Evans Rusike, Rodwell Chinyengetere..

We will post scores and goals here as results come!!

GO WARRIORS!!!