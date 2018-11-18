Afcon 2019 Group G: Zimbabwe Warriors lose to Liberia.. Congo draws with DRC, Latest Log Table

Zimbabwe will have to wait until the final match day in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to book a place for Cameroon after they lost 1-0 to Liberia.

The first half was a tepid affair with both sides creating a handful of chances. Zimbabwe came closest when Tino Kadewere’s effort was diverted for a corner. Later he would create space with fleet footed turn in the box but only to sky his shot over bar.

Zimbabwe would get punished in the second half. Kadewere missed a one on one chance after being set free, taking a hospital shot straight at the keeper. Liberia went straight to the other end and their skipper Jebor tapped the ball in from close range after a pass evaded the defence and keeper.

Zimbabwe tried to jack things up a bit but their key men Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat played largely on the periphery of the game.

Zimbabwe are still in the driving seat and need a point to book their spot.

In the other Group G match played today Congo Brazzaville drew 1-1 with Congo DRC.

