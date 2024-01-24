Air Zimbabwe today took delivery of its second Embraer ERJ 145, bringing to 3 its serviceable planes.

The event was attended by Minister of Transport, Mhona Felix and other civil aviation leaders.

Speaking at the event, Mhona said the coming in of the Embraer ERJ145 will unlock value for the hospitality industry, cause down stream growth in the national aviation sector and reaffirms President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision of an Upper-Middle-Income economy by 2030.

The growth of Air Zimbabwe facilitates the opening and connection to markets. It also facilitates trade and enables industries to link into global supply chains.

The flag carrier is targeting these routes: Bulawayo- Johannesburg

Victoria Falls- Johannesburg

Victoria Falls- Cape Town

Harare – Cape Town

Harare – Durban.

