Former Zengeza West Member of Parliament Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, the legislator for Chitungwiza North, have been convicted of inciting violence by Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.

Prior to delivery of the judgment, anti-riot police were deployed to Harare Magistrates Court.

Lawyer Jeremiah Bamhu told magistrate Miti his colleague Harrison Nkomo was manhandled by police, even after identifying himself.

Miti ordered National Prosecuting Authority to investigate.

Earlier on, Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka postponed judgement to February 7 in Sikhala’s trial for publishing falsehoods, saying she only received state’s closing submissions this morning.

Zwnews