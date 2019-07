Three people were recently killed in a road traffic accident involving a Mazda Bongo truck and a haulage truck near Chinhoyi.

According to police, all the victims were aboard the Mazda Bongo truck.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland West Inspector Clemence Mabgeazara said the two vehicles collided head-on after the Mazda Bongo truck encroached onto the right lane ahead of an oncoming haulage truck.