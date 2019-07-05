Former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair Requests To Meet Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday revealed that Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, is keen to meet him.

Mnangagwa said this in an interview with the Herald at Kigali International Airport after attending the Rwanda Liberation Celebration Day at Amahoro National Stadium yesterday.

The president said that Blair, who is also President Paul Kagame’s advisor, had formally requested to meet him

Yes, actually I received communication from New Zealand (yesterday morning) that Mr Tony Blair wants to meet me here in Kigali, and I said that I had no objection. But, I understand he has not arrived, and we are leaving. If he had arrived on time I would have met him

