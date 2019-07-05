Foul Play Suspected On Magaya Hotel Fire

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) spokesman Overseer Admire Simango told The Herald that they are “smelling a rat”, something was amiss with the fire that gutted Prophet Walter Magaya’s Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls last night

Overseer Simango said the fire started in the upper room of the hotel on the western side and destroyed beds.

“What is very strange in the circumstances is that there was no electricity as usual. “I am told the generator was off, but there was a fire from nowhere. While I am not pointing to anything, we are smelling a rat. “It is very clear; the circumstances are not normal given the fact that there was no electricity or gas nearby. “We do not rule out foul play. Police are investigating and we do not want to jump to conclusions.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more details would be made available after investigations.

“Yes, we have received reports of the fire incident at a hotel in Waterfalls. Investigations are still underway,” he said.

-state media