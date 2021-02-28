TV presenter K Naomi has found love again and her fans couldn’t be happier for her, especially when they saw the baecation sis is currently on where she’s has been treated like the queen she is.

After keeping to herself for while, K Naomi has opened her heart to love and opened her Instagram feed to share beautiful moments from her dreamy, romantic holiday at an undisclosed location with breathtaking views.

Naomi has kept the identity of her new bae hidden and the Twitter FBI is yet to investigate the guy, however, the one thing tweeps are sure of is that Naomi is glowing like a woman in love, and they love that for her.

Taking to her Twitter, Naomi got in her feels about her dream come true man.!

“To love someone with their flaws and all. To be vulnerable, to trust someone with your heart has to be one of the most scariest things to do. Until it feels worth it,” she said.

My boyfriend is a dream that’s come true 🤍 — K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) February 16, 2021

Check out the snaps and videos from their dreamy holiday:

Not a lot is known about Naomi’s new bae and her fans figure it is intentional as the TV presenter has had a public relationship and that didn’t work out in her favour when it ended.

K Naomi dated popular DJ Shimza. Rumours about their relationship started in 2017, but they both denied this, saying they were just friends at the time.

That was until October 2018, when K Naomi finally confirmed the romance, posting a picture of herself with Shimza kissing her on the cheek. She then slammed him for allegedly not making her his world.

“I made you my world and you didn’t get it. Now it i an issue that I’m living my life without you,” she wrote.

In 2019 Shimza was a guest on MacG’s Podcast series Podcast and Chill with MacG and he was asked about the romance. The DJ revealed the pair met “two/three years ago” through Instagram. He said it all started when he DMd her and they started vibing.

“I liked her but the situation was not an ideal situation. There was just too many things at the same time.”

-Times Live