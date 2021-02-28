All eyes are trained at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is soon expected to announce new lockdown measures, as the current ones announced on 15 February 2021, come to an end.

The current Level Four national lockdown lapses tomorrow with President Mnangagwa expected to address the nation as he tries to balance the reopening of the economy and mitigating against further spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet George Charamba yesterday said President Mnangagwa will update the nation before the expiry of the lockdown.

The country has recorded a marked decrease in deaths and confirmed coronavirus cases, but observers warn that the country cannot afford to lower its guard as a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic remains a possibility.

Meanwhile, as Mnangagwa is expected to pronounce new measures marking the way forward, hopes are high that the lockdown will be eased and allow for the opening of schools.

-Zwnews