SOUTH AFRICA: A suspected Zimbabwean armed robber and burglar was gunned down in Hillbrow, Johannesburg by a taxi driver who he apparently attempted to rob.

Images were splashed Saturday evening on various South African social media platforms showing the “toughened” Zimbabwean suspected criminal lying in a pool of blood on the pavement.

The identity of the man could not be immediately ascertained, but residents of the nearby community posted celebratory messages, some of them bordering on xenophobic hate.

“It ended in tears to a man that was well known in Joburg even the officials knew him but there was no way has been made to arrest the thief, up until he was shot down by Taxi Drivers,” said one resident.

The local police force has yet to issue a statement at the time of publishing.

zim voice