SA police hunt Zim man Preymore Dube who killed cop Captain Oupa Matjie of Diepsloot SAPS..PICTURES

By South Africa Police: An armed and dangerous Zimbabwean national believed to be from Bulawayo, Preymore Dube, is wanted for the murder of Police Captain Oupa Matjie of Diepsloot SAPS. Please Circulate so this suspect may be arrested.

A photo of Preymore Dube posing with two pistols, a knife and a revolver is being circulated on social media with the police appealing for information that could lead to his arrest.

The shooting allegedly took place in Soweto township.