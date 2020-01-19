SOUTH AFRICA: Former Zanu-PF heavyweight and G40 kungpin Mr Saviour Kasukuwere has said Zimbabwe was in a mess and that corrective measures had to be taken for the country to prosper; adding that the mafia-style leadership being exhibited by Mnangagwa and his government should be put to an end.
Speaking to news reporters from his exile base Kasukuwere announced his plans to make Zimbabwe a better place again.
He said:
“The country is being run by a mafia and it is in a mess. Corrective measures have to be taken to right a lot of wrongs. “I will not speak about my future plans yet because one has to be strategic. You will hear of my plans when the time comes and I promise you that we will make Zimbabwe a pride for everyone,” said Kasukuwere.