FRANCE: Zimbabwe Warriors forward Tino Kadewere has reportedly agreed personal terms with Olympique Lyonnais(Lyon) ahead of an imminent €15 million transfer from Ligue 2 side Le Havre that is expected to take place in the coming days, French sports publication Paris Normadie reports .

Kadewere’s management, Le Havre and Lyon representatives are expected to meet early this week to agree on the final details in order to conclude the transfer.

The Zimbabwean’s current club had begun his transfer move early this month seeking a deal for the Ligue 2 top scorer that would allow them to profit from his services back on loan until the end of the current campaign, but Lyon has made a firm offer that meets the €15m asking price for a permanent deal.

Kadewere is reportedly pushing for a permanent move to happen now but his club is unhappy after it appeared Lyon rushed to agree personal terms with the player.