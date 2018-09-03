VP Kembo Mohadi fears for his life after receiving threatening phone messages

HARARE: Zimbabwe Vice President Kembo Mohadi who wore what was thought to be a bulletproof vest inside his shirt to his swearing-in, says in papers filed with a Harare court that he is “living in fear of my life” after receiving threats from his estranged wife Tambudzani Muleya Mohadi.

Mohadi who also claims that is children have been insulting and threatening him told the court that he is now living in fear after his official wife Tambudzani Bhugadi Mohadi (nee Muleya), sent a threatening messages on his mobile phone.

On August 10 this year, Mohadi approached the Civil Court in Harare seeking a protection order against her and an order barring the Beitbridge Senator from selling property they bought as a couple before finalisation of their divorce matter.

The Mohadis legally married in 1981 which prevents the Vice President from taking a second wife and exposes him and his new “wife” to a potential lawsuit from Tambudzani.

Meanwhile, Mohadi says since he issued Tambudzani with divorce papers, she has “escalated her violent tendencies against my person… even calling me on my mobile phone while insulting me and threatening to expose dirty secrets.”