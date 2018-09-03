Grace visits Chivhu homestead for the first time after coup..to bury mum

The former First Lady Grace Mugabe is set to visit her rural home in Chivhu for the first time since her husband was toppled in November 2017.

This follows the death of her mother Idah Marufu last week Friday.

Sources say preparations are underway for the burial of Grace’s mother at the humble Marufu homestead(see picture).

Grace was last seen at Madondo Village at the death of her aunt where she addressed mourners.

The late Mbuya Marufu was 10 years younger than her son-in-law, Robert Mugabe, she died aged 84.