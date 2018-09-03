MDC Youth leader Happymore Chidziva arrested..2 nabbed over election massacres

By MDC Zimbabwe | National Youth leader, Happymore Chidziva has presented himself at the Harare Law and Order where he is being charged with inciting public violence during the pre-election campaign rally in Gweru.

He was accompanied there by his Lawyer, Jeremiah Bhamu, Chamunorwa Madya, the National Youth Deputy Secretary General and Leader Chidziva’s aide, Mafaiti Mubayiwa.

Madya and Mafaiti are being charged with the August 1 violence where soldiers gunned down 20 civilians, killing 11. The two will appear in court tomorrow.

Youth leader Chidziva is being transferred to Gweru, where the offense is alleged to have taken place.

Meanwhile, Madya, was yesterday assaulted by unknown assailants.