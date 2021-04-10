Phindile Gwala is in hot water as a young woman has named and shamed her for attacking her and damaging her phone last night night at Cubana night club.

It seems the actress wanted to keep a low profile and didn’t want anyone taking pictures or videos of her. A girl who was also at Cubana says she was standing outside the club about to go home and was busy taking videos of herself while waiting for her ride, Phindi assumed the girl was actually taking videos of her.

Phindi allegedly shouted to her friend “there is another one”, they descended upon the girl, took her phone, deleted the videos and scratched the girl’s face.

In other news, her marriage to husband Armando Ngandu is flourishing as the two are celebrating two years of marital bliss! The actress and her husband have been going strong for two years now.

“Happy Anniversary @phindilegwala_official. We are unbelievably doing this thing at our own pace with God’s help. Thank you for being patient with me, supportive in every way and truly honest! You are one of a kind. TO MANY MORE,” wrote Ngandu.

“Two years ago on this day I married my best friend and the love of my life. You complete me in every way and I love you so much. Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary my love,” wished Phindile.

The Muvhango actress also celebrated her birthday a day ago, “Happy birthday to me… Dear God, I’m grateful for everything,” she wrote. Her hubby gushed over her as well, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE. You are my life angel and words can’t describe what a wonderful person you are! STAY YOU & BLESSED.”

Revealing how they met, Phindile and Armando narrated their bubbly love story on Kelly Khumalo’s TV show titled – ‘Love & Matrimony’ on GauTV, revealing that they met each other at a parking lot.

The very in love Phindile opened up about how her husband proposed to her in an interview with Drum Magazine. She said that her man took her to a fancy restaurant and that she had no idea that he was going to propose, “he told me he’d bought me something so I thought it was just a watch or earrings, when he went on his knee and put the ring on the wrong hand in front of an entire restaurant I broke down in tears,” she explained.

It was however not all rosy when she splashed her relationship all over social media. Phindile Gwala said that she was criticised when she started posting pictures of her husband on social media. The actress said that she stuck with her husband no matter what other people said.

“I was criticized when I started posting my man a few years back. Isn’t now a trend to post your partner? Don’t be afraid of showing off your blessings, people post their cars and lose them, post their new houses and get repossessed, posting about their new jobs and get retrenched. So nothing is guaranteed, nothing lives forever. Just do what feels right at that moment,”

-ZAlebs