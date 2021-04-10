The Vice President, who is also the Minister of Health Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Lupane for a tour of the Lupane Provincial Hospital which is under construction.

The project which initially started in 2004, construction at one time had to be stopped owing to some technicalities, but it is now at roof level.

Work at the site was affected by the precautionary measures taken against the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of that the deadline for the first phase initially set for April last year could not be met.

Matebeleland North has been the only province without a provincial hospital but when construction began in 2004, there was hope that a referral health centre will soon be available and reduce travelling costs to Bulawayo for those seeking treatment.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care abandoned the original plan which was used for the current structure as it was deemed outdated and the intention was to come up with a new one which will incorporate modern facilities at a cost of 30 million dollars.

-Zwnews