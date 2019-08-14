Jail for violent wife who caught hubby pants down with thigh vendor

A Chikanga woman recently appeared in court on assault charges after she allegedly attacked her husband’s lover leaving her nursing serious injuries.

Moreblessing Ngoshi (30) of Number 3499 Chikanga was ordered to perform community services after pleading guilty.

The State charged that on May 23, the accused unexpectedly returned from work and found the two pants down. Out of anger she beat the complainant on the arm several times using a water glass and a knife.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Ngoshi’s arrest.

In passing sentence, the court stated that those found at the wrong side of the law were supposed to be given appropriate punishment, adding that first-time offenders should however stay out of prison where possible.

tellzim

In News