The Prosecutor General of Zimbabwe Kumbirai Hodzi has filed a High Court application challenging renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s acquittal by High Court Judge Justice Jesta Charehwa.

Justice Charehwa acquitted Chin’ono in a case in which he was accused of publishing falsehoods. In the ruling the Judge said the offence which the journalist was being charged with does not exist.

Hodzi’s challenge comes after Chin’ono recently claimed that the National Prosecuting Authority was pressuring the High Court to continue criminal proceedings against him.

Meanwhile, commenting on Hodzi’s application Chin’ono says the move is not in synch.

“This proves what Justice Tawanda Chitapi said when he retorted that the Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi who came 7th in the interviews for the job must go back to law school!

“When a law is struck off from the statutes, it cannot be brought back by a new constitution,” he says.

