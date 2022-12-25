Chiwenga speaks as Zimbabwe Brigadier-General family mourns son ‘KUPO’ shot dead in America

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has consoled the family of the late Brigadier-General Fakazi Mleya following the death of his son, Mr Khupo Mleya, who was gunned down by a 23-year old suspect, Karsen Henry Rezac, in the United States on Friday.

The Acting President worked with the late national hero Brigadier-General Mleya, who passed away in 2007, and yesterday joined mourners to console the Mleya family following the unfortunate shooting in Lincoln in Nebraska that claimed the life of the 38-year-old.

Mr Khupo Mleya aka Kupo is survived by a wife and a 12-year-old daughter.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown, but reports from the US say Lincoln Police have apprehended the gunman.

“I was saddened when I received the message of his death from (ZANU PF) Vice President Mohadi. He was a child whom I knew very well when he was growing up.

“It is barely two months since we last talked of him. I asked Vice President Mohadi and he told me they are out of the country and I told him that they should come back home.

“Now, we hear of this very sad incident. To the family, I want you to be strong in this difficult time and what we now need is to ensure his remains are brought back home for a decent burial,” said the Acting President.

The Mleya family spokesperson, Mr Gino Malapela, said: “Khupo was on his way back from work going home in the early hours of the morning.

“Unfortunately, his car was shot at several times, and then got involved in an accident.

“The first responders who visited the scene tried to revive him, but he had already passed away.” Sunday Mail

Suspect Karsen Henry Rezac arrested, Zimbabwean man shot at several times, and then got involved in an accident

Meanwhile in the US, Karsen Rezac was taken into custody less than two days after Mleya was found shot near 20th and Washington streets just after midnight Friday, the Lincoln Police Department said Saturday in a news release.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area found Mleya outside his wrecked Jeep Patriot with multiple gunshot wounds at about 12:30 a.m., Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a Friday news conference.

Police performed CPR on him until medics with Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and continued efforts. Mleya died at the scene.

At Friday’s news conference, Ewins did not say whether investigators had identified any suspects and noted that witnesses reported seeing one person flee the scene, but the police chief did not describe the person or any vehicle of interest.

But police took Rezac into custody near 28th Street and Tierra Drive on Saturday morning, arresting him on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, the department announced.