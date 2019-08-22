Peter Chingoka Dies

FORMER Zimbabwe Cricket boss Peter Chingoka has died at 65

The Sports and Recreation Council of Zimbabwe confirmed his death on their Facebook page:

“We have received with a deep sense of sorrow and sadness the news of the passing on of Peter Chingoka, a revered and long serving Cricket Administrator. Peter’s commitment to sport in general and Cricket in particular was unquestionable as evidenced by his immeasurable and invaluable contribution to the growth and development of Cricket.”

His brother, former Tennis Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president, Paul Chingoka passed away in July 2018.