Gonyeti stripped naked, forced to drink sewage water

Popular Zimbabwe comedienne Gonyeti has revealed that she was forced to drink sewer water while her abductors threatened to kill her mother if she reports about her capture.

Bustop TV posted the full details of Gonyeti’s horror experience on their social media page:

“Gonyeti says they forced her to drink sewer water and threatened to kill her mother if she reports about her abduction. “Her sister was beaten and they had guns pointed at her family including her sister’s kids. “They forced hr to remove all her clothes & beat her up w weapons. She later walked around the Crowborough neighborhood seeking for clothes after she was abandoned. She only got assistance on the 6th house whose residents had to throw a dress through the window.Everyone was scared,”. “Samantha says the armed thugs came with a number of cars up to 6 vehicles”.