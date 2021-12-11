Renowned Zambian historian and political analyst Sishuwa Sishuwa says people who influence how other people think are more powerful than any President.

Sishuwa, a lecturer at the University of Zambia says the presidency is in fact the most vulnerable institution.

“People who influence how other people think are more powerful than the President. In fact, the presidency is a very weak and vulnerable institution.

“Writers, artists, the media, and, until recently in the case of #Zambia, the church have more unbridled power at their disposal,” he says.

He adds that there are many who stood up for Zambia when it mattered most this year, adding that former president Edgar Lungu and #Seer1 were among them.

Sishuwa points out there have been many villains too, such as the Chinese Ambassador to #Zambia and former police chief Kakoma Kanganja.

Zwnews