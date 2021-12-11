Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) says a true leader is a vision carrier and a dream bearer.

“A leader is a vision carrier and a dream bearer.

“A leader builds strong teams.

“A leader is a ladder for others to go up.

“A leader identifies talent and is not threatened by it.

“A leader allows the skill to glitter and shine, talent to flourish and thrive,” he says.

Meanwhile, Chamisa is on a national tour visiting various provinces in the country.

Apparently, there has been allegations of attacks aimed at his convoy by suspected ZANU-PF officials.

Zwnews