Nine graves of victims who died in a mineshaft collapse in Penhalonga in the late 1940s have been exhumed and their remains reinterred at Tsvingwe Cemetery to facilitate new mining operations.

During a visit to the exhumation site, Chief Mutasa and government officials, including acting Mutasa District Development Coordinator Mr. Tedious Beto, observed the process. Mr. Beto assured that all protocols were followed for the exhumation and dignified reburials.

“We exhumed three bodies last Friday, four on Saturday, and two today, and they are all receiving respectful reburials. The mining company is covering all expenses. Relevant authorities approved the exhumation process, dispelling rumors on social media about fresh graves,” Mr. Beto explained.

Chief Mutasa debunked claims that the graves were recent, emphasizing that the reburials honored victims who lost their lives decades ago. He clarified that Tsvingwe Cemetery was chosen for the reburials, signifying respect and remembrance for those who suffered during that period in Penhalonga’s history.

Chief Mutasa lamented unfounded claims on social media and emphasized that traditional rituals were performed before the exhumation. He also mentioned plans for further traditional ceremonies to cleanse the site.

Representing Cordon Mine, Mining Portfolio is overseeing the exhumation. The company’s human resources manager, Mr. Tendai Mandonga, denied allegations of exhuming fresh graves, promising adherence to proper procedures if additional shallow graves are found.

Headwoman Eunice Risinauta Charumunga Mutasa praised the reburials, believing they would allow the deceased’s spirits to finally rest in peace. She recounted alleged manifestations of spirits through mediums, expressing gratitude for the respectful reburials.