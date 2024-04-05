PICTURES: ZRP, ZIMRA intercepts Toyota Quantum vehicle laden with mbanje | Zw News Zimbabwe

PICTURES: ZRP, ZIMRA intercepts Toyota Quantum vehicle laden with mbanje

Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) post on X platform on 04/04/24 in which the Police in conjunction with officials from ZIMRA recovered 20 kilogrammes of dagga which was stashed in a Toyota Quantum vehicle at Beitbridge Border Post on 31/03/24.

Apparently, the authorities have launched a blitz against substance abuse in the country.

In other news, the ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in in which Innocent Nyakurerwa (46) was shot dead by his father, Isaac Nyakurerwa (78) with a Winchester rifle while chasing baboons in the field on 26/03/24 at Village 20A, Fairfield 20 Farm, Headlands.

Police have since arrested the suspect in connection with the case.

