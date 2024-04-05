Peter Dube, a suspected murderer, returned to the scene of his crime yesterday and is set to appear in court today.

Dube led police detectives to the location where he fatally shot Shelton Chinhango and his former lover.

He also shot his wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, and injured his second wife’s sister, Nyaradzo. Dube, a car dealer who fled the country after the murders, was arrested upon his return from Mozambique.

Residents expressed gratitude to the police for apprehending Dube and emphasized the importance of justice prevailing.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed Dube’s imminent court appearance, stating that the police are finalizing charges against him.