Payback time: Mnangagwa punishes vendors for voting Chamisa

The Zimbabwean police from the anti-riot section is clearing vendors from the streets of Harare, a move seen by some as a revenge by President Emmerson Mnangagwa against the vendors for trying to vote him out of office in the just ended presidential polls.

Statistics from the polls indicate that most people in Harare voted for the opposition presidential candidate and MDC-Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, this is believed to have angered Mnangagwa who expected them to vote for him, after having met them during campaign time as he solicited for their votes.

During those campaigns, the leader of the vendors’ association Stan Zvorwadza had shown some allegiance to the ZANU PF and its leader. Mnangagwa was convinced that the vendors would vote for him. The vendors were promised support by the president and his party; however, this has since turned upside town.

When Zwnews crew visited the streets of Harare yesterday, as we were assessing the situation after the blood murders of six civilians by the army, three days ago, some tense atmosphere was still lingering in the air, with riot police clearing vendors from the streets.

Those who spoke to this publication expressed anxiety alleging that what type of a leader Mnangagwa is who can punish his citizens for voting for an opposition candidate.

“A leader should not exhibit ‘sour grapes tendencies’ he should lead by example and try to unite the people no matter who they voted for. This is in line with the Constitution which states that one of the functions of a president is to unite the people,” said one graduate, forced into vending by the situation.

Commenting on the move by government to clear vendors out of the city renowned political commentator, Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya twitted; “It is painful for the vendors in Harare who met the ZANU PF leadership on the eve of the elections and were promised heaven.”

The issue of vending in Harare had been a political one since former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe. Whenever, the MDC run Harare City Council tried to clear the vendors out, ZANU PF could shield the vendors, blaming the local government, of trying to disturb its drive to empower the masses.

In the just ended elections, Mnangagwa who got 50.8 per cent in overall to land the presidency, but failed to get as much votes from Harare as he would have wanted. Chamisa got 44.3 per cent of the votes in total, most people in the city voted for him.