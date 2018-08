Here are pictures for the funeral and burial of Sylvia Maphosa(Matambo). An employee at the Zimbabwe water company, ZINWA; She was shot in the back by military on Wednesday while coming from work and she does not have any connections with the opposition or protests that brought soldiers to the streets of Harare.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports say affected families have been forced by the Zimbabwe government to accept death certificates that state “stabbed injuries” as cause of death.