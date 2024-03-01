Categories: Zim Latest

Man kills himself after prophet tells him he was about to die

A 32-YEAR-OLD Kuwadzana man committed suicide after he was given a prophecy in which he was told he had just a few days to live.

Solomon Kabanda was found hanging on the washing line at his home where he stays with his grandmother.  

Solomon, of Kuwadzana 4, had previously tried to kill himself in the house but failed.

Residents gave different versions of the incident but sources said he had just visited a Madzibaba who told him that he was left with a few days to live.

“I am told he visited a madzibaba at a shrine on Wednesday where he was told that that his life was hanging in the balance.

“Hanzi akanzi haa ndaona pasina hope wotoshinga mu life kuti zvinhu zvikufambire munongoziva zvinoita vanhu vekumasowe kutyisidzira kwavanoita,” said the source.

Another source said:

“This man has not been feeling well for the past two weeks and the results of the tests were coming out today (Thursday).

“So, it seems, he had some pressure and decided to commit suicide.

“He left the house around noon after akumbira salt and milk only for us to see him hanging on the washing line in the morning.”

Other people suspect foul play.

“The way he was on hanging the washing line, doesn’t look like it was a suicide.

“It looks like he was murdered but we will wait to see the results,” said another resident.

state media

Share
1st March 2024

Recent Posts

Harare teacher ‘smallhouse’ in trouble after sending bedroom videos with married lover to his wife

A Chisipite Senior School teacher faces legal action for purportedly sharing private images of her… Read More

1st March 2024

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart calls for army deployment at Nyamandlovu Aquifer

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart has appealed to the government to deploy police or the army… Read More

1st March 2024

Paul Pogba Devastated by Four-Year Football Ban for Doping Violation

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba expressed deep sorrow, shock, and heartache following a four-year ban from… Read More

1st March 2024

President Mnangagwa’s plane returns to Harare after failing to land at Victoria Falls Airport due to bomb scare

Victoria Falls International Airport shut down following a bomb scare. Zimlive sources say the airport… Read More

1st March 2024

JUST IN: Murehwa Magistrate arrested ‘for taking bribes’

The Zimbabwe AntiCorruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Murehwa Magistrate Terence Mashaire on allegations of receiving… Read More

1st March 2024

President Mnangagwa to officially open 5th International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open the 5th International Renewable Energy… Read More

1st March 2024