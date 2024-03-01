Man kills himself after prophet tells him he was about to die

Solomon Kabanda was found hanging on the washing line at his home where he stays with his grandmother.
Solomon, of Kuwadzana 4, had previously tried to kill himself in the house but failed.
Residents gave different versions of the incident but sources said he had just visited a Madzibaba who told him that he was left with a few days to live.
“I am told he visited a madzibaba at a shrine on Wednesday where he was told that that his life was hanging in the balance.
“Hanzi akanzi haa ndaona pasina hope wotoshinga mu life kuti zvinhu zvikufambire munongoziva zvinoita vanhu vekumasowe kutyisidzira kwavanoita,” said the source.
Another source said:
“This man has not been feeling well for the past two weeks and the results of the tests were coming out today (Thursday).
“So, it seems, he had some pressure and decided to commit suicide.
“He left the house around noon after akumbira salt and milk only for us to see him hanging on the washing line in the morning.”
Other people suspect foul play.
“The way he was on hanging the washing line, doesn’t look like it was a suicide.
“It looks like he was murdered but we will wait to see the results,” said another resident.
state media
