Exiled former Indegenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao reportedly paid $6 000 to fund the opposition MDC advertorial content on radio during the 2018 harmonised elections, Zwnews reports.

Zhuwao, who is also nephew to the late deposed autocrat Robert Mugabe, reportedly paid the money to ZiFM Stereo for opposition electoral adverts at the instruction of fellow exiled former cabinet minister, Jonathan Moyo.

Moyo made the revelations after fired former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi had said on social media that it took four months for the veteran journalist to persuade the self-styled spin doctor to actively support the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance’s electoral campaign during the 2018 elections controversially won by Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu PF.

“It is an open secret that my (timeline) in these streets actively supported (Nelson Chamisa’s) candidature in 2018. No regrets or apologies. On the media campaign you cite, I got other comrades to also give their support. For example, (Zhuwao) paid USD 6K for radio ads on (ZiFM Stereo)”, Moyo said in comments posted on his Twitter account.



When some internet users subsequently accused Moyo of ‘owning Chamisa’ and that Mnangagwa did not only defeat the youthful MDC leader but other forces who supported the 42-year-old’s botched presidential bid, Moyo said Mnangagwa has already ‘packed his bags’ and about to leave the presidency.

“Your days are numbered. Your boss (Mnangagwa) has already packed his bags; while you continue peddling your #CIO nonsense here. Tick tock tick tock!” he said.

Moyo has defiantly maintained that Mnangagwa will leave office this February.

Zwnews