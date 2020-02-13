Controversial politician Linda Masarira has indiscriminately attacked fellow politicians for taking long-suffering Zimbabweans ‘for a ride’, saying she is not afraid of anyone as she is ‘dead already’.

Masarira’s sentiments come after she accused her former boss and opposition MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe of receiving funding from Zanu PF leader and Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ironically, the former MDC-T spokesperson was fired from the party after pictures of herself donning Zanu PF regalia went viral on social media.

“Zimbabweans have been fooled enough, taken for a ride, agitated by propaganda (and) fed with fake promises. There comes a time when the truth must be spoken without fear or favour. (Zimbabwean politicians) are taking people for a ride. I am not scared of anyone’s threats, ndakafa kare! (as I am dead already)”, Masarira said.

On Wednesday, the controversy-ridden Masarira had said:

“We were receiving money from Zanu PF. I don’t know who was the direct contact person who was bringing the money, but we got funding for the party from Zanu PF. We were not a real opposition, this is why I took a picture of myself wearing Zanu PF regalia in Zambia and posted it on social media because I wanted to tell a story.”

Her outbursts are confirmation to the general oppositional sentiment that Khupe was ‘planted’ by Mnangagwa to derail MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s presidential bid in the disputed 2018 elections controversially won by the Zimbabwean strongman.

Zwnews