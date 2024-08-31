The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested five members of a doggy housing scheme for allegedly defrauding 250 home seekers of more than US$200,000.00.

Tinomudaishe Muraicho and Tafira Makochekeranwa who are co-directors of Swandev Private Limited, together with Tichaona Murundu (the Chairperson of Homeseekers for ED), Farai Nyandoro (Chairperson of Pastors for ED) and Rant Dutoit Private Limited co-directors Special Magirazi have been arrested for over the matter.

The five together with Mangirazi’s colleague who is still at large, allegedly hatched a plan to subdivide a portion of Elmeswood Farm belonging to Marondera Town Council and sold residential stands to unsuspecting home seekers.

Through the fraudulent housing project, the group allegedly collected a $50 registration fee and additional deposits of up to $500 for stand allocations.

The accused appeared at Marondera Magistrate courts today, 31 August 2024 and were remanded in custody to 2 September 2024 for bail hearing.