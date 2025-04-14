The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reports that broadcasting services in Mutorashanga and surrounding areas have been disrupted following the vandalism of a transmission site by thieves on April 11.

The vandals stripped a ZESA transformer, uprooted power cables, damaged the power distribution system, and stole backup batteries. Cables were also cut, causing extensive damage.

Transmedia Chief Operations Officer, Engineer Rufaro Zaranyika, confirmed the incident had significantly affected broadcasting services in the region.

The matter was reported to Mutorashanga Police Station.

Security guards on duty were assaulted, with one suffering broken teeth.

Areas affected include Mvurwi, Bindura, Guruve, Centenary, Banket, Raffingora, Chinhoyi, and others.

ZBC