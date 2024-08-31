Chidimma Adetshina, who represented Taraba State, has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Her journey to the title has been nothing short of remarkable, mirroring the resilience and grace that marked the Miss Universe South Africa incident where she was controversially disqualified.

Africa Fact Zone revealed this in a video post on X Saturday night.

Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has emerged as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024,” it posted.

According to Pop Pulse, she will be representing the country in Mexico at the global stage.

posted, “She’ll be representing Nigeria at the Miss Universe grand finale in Mexico this November. Congratulations, Chidimma.”

The South African based media entertainment channel confirmed the victory in a post on its X account, #Pop_PulseZa

“This crown is not just for beauty; it’s a call for unity,” She stated after she was crowned.

Details later…

Image/ text- PUNCH