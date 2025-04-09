War veteran and former intelligence supremo Blessed Geza has seemingly succeeded in pushing President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to the wall.

Apart from exposing Mnangagwa’s dirty deals and silencing the 2030 noise, Geza also managed to force him to certain moves.

Political analyst Elder Mabhunu says Geza is currently leading Mnangagwa by two goals to nil, in the first half.

“Geza is the man of the moment. Mnangagwa and his team are in sixies and sevens they don’t know what to do.

“What is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights is that they don’t know who is with him, who is providing wind under his wing?”

He adds that Mnangagwa’s camp is infiltrated as seen by the exposure of critical information they would have discussed away from the public eye.

“A number of meetings conducted by Mnangagwa with his inner circle at his Precabe Farm have their outcomes posted in the public domain,” he says.

Another political commentator Brighton Mutebuka really believes Mnangagwa is in a tricky situation.

“Just like Bob in 2017, ED appears to have lost rank & file War Vets, though he is using trinkets to try & reconfigure that relationship.

“Unlike Bob though, he has not been hesistant to make changes in the security sector to pre-empt a coup.

“Like Bob, he has got a very powerful Deputy who is agitated & feels it’s his turn to take the mantle,” he says.

Veteran Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono writes:

Blessed “Bombshell” Geza has succeeded in exposing Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He stopped the 2030 noise, and his impeachment announcement led to the closure of Parliament yesterday while Mnangagwa plans.

He also succeeded because, shortly, we will have the full list of MPs who are being hired for this—and hopefully the people of Ward 16 will take to the streets to demonstrate against the theft of their land!

The tragedy of giving away greenway land as bribes is that it has a massive ecological damage to the environment.

Greenways are preserved for environmental and recreational purposes.

They manage stormwater, protect biodiversity, reduce urban heat, and provide communities with access to green space.

As I said in the morning, when governments seize or allocate greenways for development for political favours—it should spark public outrage because it destroys communal, environmental, and recreational assets.

So, Bombshell might have used impeachment as a decoy, but the strategy is working because it has exposed Mnangagwa!

