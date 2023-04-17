The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of five suspects who are being sought in connection with three robbery cases which occurred in Rusape on 16/04/23.

The suspects were using a silver Honda CRV vehicle to lure unsuspecting transport seekers going to Harare before robbing them of their valuables.

In the first incident, the suspects offered a lift to a 30-year-old woman at Zuva service station in Mutare before robbing her, US$3 250 cash, a cellphone and a bag with various clothes, in Nyazura.

In the second incident, the suspects robbed a 32-year-old woman US$400 cash and a cellphone after giving her a lift at Truck Inn, Rusape.

In another incident, they picked a 39-year-old man at Evergreen, Rusape and robbed him US$85 cash and a cellphone at Reapers Farm.

