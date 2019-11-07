Passion Java BLESSES Madam boss with new car..pictures

Popular comedienne Madam Boss, real name Tyra Chikocho, has confirmed social media speculation that she was gifted with a new car by the flamboyant Prophet Passion Java.

According to Madam Boss, Prophet Passion Java was “dishing out” the vehicles to his “loyal congregant” and she happened to be in the right place at the right time. Although she is not a congregant at Java’s church, she received the car because she jokingly asked for one.

In an interview with Bustop TV, Madam Boss explained how Passion Java blessed her with the vehicle,