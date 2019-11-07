ED wife, son, clash with Chiwenga ally businessman Buyanga, want him arrested

FIRST Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has been placed at the centre of a custody wrangle between South Africa based property tycoon Frank Buyanga and his ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa.

An audio leaked to newzimbabwe.com late on Wednesday claims the First Lady is angry with Buyanga and wants the businessman arrested on allegations of bribing the judiciary.

In the audio, a man who only identified himself as Harmony who sources claim is an intelligence officer called Buyanga demanding payment in exchange for information showing powerful people including Mnangagwa’s wife and her son Collins want the businessman behind bars.

Buyanga is embroiled in a nasty custody wrangle with his minor son’s mother Muteswa.

While Buyanga was not available for comment newzimbabwe.com heard the businessman has already smuggled the child at the centre of the row to South Africa.

Asked by Harmony if he has the child with him in the neighbouring country, Buyanga retorts: “Thats what you are saying.”

“…then are you aware that she (Muteswa) even went to the Justice minister (Ziyambi Ziyambi) because she wants to complain about the judicial officers…, ” the would be extortionist said.

“As if that was not enough, she even went to the State house to meet the First Lady,” the alleged spy agent claims.

Buyanga is said to be linked to ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Harmony plays the issue up as he seeks for a bribe from the businessman who throughout the conversation indicates he wants evidence before he can pay.

“So they were saying this Frank is highly connected to the army generals and top rings of the army, he has been bribing the judiciary, you get what I’m saying,” Harmony can be heard saying in the audio.

However, in an interview with newzimbabwe.com Muteswa’s lawyer said his client was not having any relationship with Mnangagwa’s son.

She has no relationship with Collins. Its just a plot to soil Muteswa’s image.

“The only thing she wants is to be reunited with her child. Its every mother’s wish to be with their child. She wants nothing less and that’s what we are working on,” said Bwanya who could not be drawn into saying much about the issue.

The Johannesburg-based businessman has previously accused Muteswa of filing a malicious police report against him after she allegedly refused to release the boy’s passport to allow him to travel to South Africa for the Easter holiday.

Buyanga approached the police on April 19 accusing Muteswa of violating a High Court order requiring her to release the minor’s passport.

Muteswa dramatically turned the tables and accused the businessman of unlawfully keeping the boy in his custody after picking him up from school.

A Harare magistrate ruled in her favour, in the process ordering Buyanga’s arrest for contempt of court.

Lawyers representing the businessman accused Muteswa of using underhanded tactics claiming that she was nowhere to be found for seven days and did not collect the boy from school, prompting school authorities to call Buyanga who went on to collect the child.

Buyanga then filed a complaint with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) against one Superintendent Mavhudzi after he allegedly caused the unlawful release of Muteswa from police custody.

The property mogul has also complained against Magistrates’, judges and Mutwesa’s lawyer, Munyaradzi Bwanya of Wilmot and Bennet.

He accused Bwanya of being “unprofessional and dishonourable” in the way he had conducted himself in relation to the custody dispute.

On the other hand, Muteswa has been making counter applications against Buyanga. This has resulted in cases involving the two piling up at different courts.

In the leaked audio, Harmony claims Muteswa has reported Buyanga at Avondale Police Station for defying a court order barring him from taking their son to South Africa.

Documents in possession of newzimbabwe.com also shows that Muteswa logged in to log book at the State House on November 5 2019.

new zimbabwe