Bushiri, Java smoke peace pipe..Regret fraud, murder accusations

The public feud between prophets Passion Java and Shepherd Bushiri has reportedly come to an end with Bushiri offering the olive branch to his colleague in evangelism.

In a brief video, Java revealed that Bushiri reached out to him and apologized for calling him a fake prophet and alleging that Java had hired criminals to assassinate him.

Their feud started when Java prophesied that Bushiri would die in December to which Bushiri rubbished the prophecy and labeled Java as a wayward attention seeker

However the pair have reportedly buried the hatchet and are back to doing the Lord’s work.

Bushiri did not confirm the reconciliation.