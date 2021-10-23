Police in Matabeleland South are investigating a murder case which occurred on 20/10/21 at Village 7, Masera, Beitbridge in which a suspect, Refilile Mkwena (24), stabbed his wife Agnes Hlongwane (20) to death with a spear.

He went on to commit suicide.

The victim had sought a protection order against the suspect which did not go well with the suspect.

In another case, Police in Harare are investigating a murder case in which the body of Oswell Madondo (43) was discovered lying by the roadside.

The deceased’s body had a deep cut on the head in Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza on 21/10/21.

The police is calling anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews