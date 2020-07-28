RESPONSE ON ALLEGATIONS OF FAILURE TO ADMIT MR NORMAN MATARUKA

We have taken note of a widely circulating social media article alleging that doctors discouraged Mr Mataruka from getting admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals because the hospital was poorly equipped. Contrary to the article, the facts of the matter are as follows:

Mr Norman Mataruka was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals COVID-19 Centre on the night of 26 July 2020.

The patient was admitted into our COVID-19 Centre around 2300hrs on 26 July 2020.

Our doctors and nurses did their best to resuscitate and stabilize the patient but unfortunately he succumbed to his illness around 0700hrs today, the 27th of July 2020.

We also wish to inform the public that amongst other equipment, our COVID-19 Centre has 7 ventilators and a steady supply of oxygen.

We appeal to the general public to desist from circulating unverified information as this exacerbates staff demotivation and also reduces public confidence in public hospital services.