Police in Gwanda have arrested three farm workers accused of teaming up to detain and subsequently kill a man who had allegedly stolen from one of them.

Brighton Kirimboyi (24) passed away after the trio of Stanton Ncube (35), Lungile Sibanda (38) and Matshidiso Tshuma (53) who are employed at Swallow Folk Farm in Gwanda allegedly took turns to assault him after they had detained him all-night long in a tragic incident which occured last Wednesday.

According to Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, Ncube caught the late Kirimboyi red-handed, while stealing belongings in his room.

After fighting with the now deceased, Ncube is said to have allegedly alerted his workmates who ganged up to assault the now deceased.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Swallow Folk Farm in Gwanda,” Chief Inspector Ndebele confirmed.

He said the late Kirimboyi had broken into the room of Ncube at around 5pm last week on Wednesday and took a wallet which contained R1 500, a cellphone and a torchlight.

“Ncube arrived and found Kirimboyi in the process of committing the offence and they started fighting. Ncube called out for his two workmates who arrived and ganged up against Kirimboyi. They took turns to assault him with a sjambok and they detained him overnight,” said the provincial police publicist.

The following morning, Chief Inspector Ndebele said, the trio called Kirimboyi’s mother and advised her to come and collect her son who was seriously injured.

The late Kirimboyi’s mother reportedly went to Ncube’s place at around 9am. But, while on their way to file a report at Makhado Police Station, Kirimboyi breathed his last.

His body was ferried to Beitbridge District Hospital after a police report had been made.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from taking the law into their own hands. If they apprehend suspects, they should hand them over to the police and allow the law to take its course. In this case these men were supposed to apprehend the suspect and surrender him to the police upon catching him while committing the offence,” said Chief Inspector Ndebele.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews