As at 14 September 2021 Zimabwe had 126 399 confirmed cases, including 119 049 recoveries.

Active cases were 2 807, and new cases stood at 130, while 4 543 deaths were recorded.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 257 new recoveries and 5 deaths.

People vaccinated that far were 1st dose 2 856 955 and 2nd dose 1 894 780.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has disclosed that the country has received more covid 19 vaccines.

Zwnews